BIKRAM RAI

With no government to speak of, the economy is barely surviving on remittances from Nepali workers abroad. On average, one coffin bearing the body of a Nepali worker arrives every day at Pashupati for cremation. Local boys use them as canoes.

Meanwhile, floods and mudslides ravage the country, with damage even in arid Upper Mustang this year. Global warming exacerbates the flood danger with glacial lake outbursts threatening a remote village in Humla.

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Small amounts of money donated by a large amount of people goes a long way in Nepal