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KIRAN PANDAY
When more attention is paid to who flies where and for what reason than the two prime ministerial elections that were scheduled this week, you know something's not quite right. The northern skies were particularly crowded, with PLA commanders and Maoist Chairman Dahal himself popping over the border to China. President Ram Baran Yadav's visit, to cap the week, put a more official gloss on proceedings.
But apart from reiterating China's stance on Nepal ("sort out your relationship with India") and Nepal's stance on China ("One China"), little transpired that helped clear up matters back home. If only the political skies were as clear as what trekkers in Pokhara would have woken up to recently. For the time being, we remain hopeful that the High Level Task Force, which had its mandate extended, will come up with some answers.