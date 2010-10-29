BILL FRIDAY Oct 30, 2010

1. I think back in Nepal - Congress continued with RCP. So, here are my thoughts. 2. 15th round of elections Ã¯Â¿Â½ I think it is no bodyÃ¯Â¿Â½s mistake and no bodyÃ¯Â¿Â½s failure at least not of political leaders, not of JNK, not of CA members, not of election schedules, not of PKD and not of RCP. If there is any, it may be of knowledge community because we could not help them clear up the mess earlier. 3. If CA members go for voting will they lose(fail)? - Absolutely not. Because it is your duty to vote. Because people sent you to vote. Because it is a right thing to do. Better late than never. It is also your duty clear up the mess. It is just a brief confused time around and you should let it pass. 4. If you vote for RCP are you making a failed man a PM? Ã¯Â¿Â½ Absolutely not. As RCP, PKD, JNK none of them were voted out, so no one has lost the election. No one has failed. 5. What is the morale thing to do? Ã¯Â¿Â½You decide yourself. If I were a CA member I would go and vote for RCP in this situation. 6. CONSENSUS - Voting for a common outcome is a form of consensus Ã¯Â¿Â½ Maoist propose to go for voting for the Govt to be lead by Congress, Madheshi Forum to support to go for the voting, UML and other parties accept and go for the voting. There are other consensus options too but at this point I think this is what should be. 7. The World will be watching your progress.