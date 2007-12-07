TARAI

'Promises unkept' (#376) is another example of how people of Prashant Jha's level try to justify the conflict in the tarai. Nepal's rulers perpetrated injustice not just in the tarai but all over the country. Of course there is discrimination against people of tarai origin, but there is also discrimination against all other marginalised groups. This doesn't mean you kill innocent people and launch a policy of ethnic cleansing.

Abhi Karki, Pune, India

How will Prashant Jha reconcile his arguments with the reality expressed in the sad story of the Sunsari families who have been displaced by Madhesi Tiger violence 'Wasn't the war supposed to be over?' (#376).

Jyoti Mandal, Kathmandu

The prime minister's replies to the public's questions in Biratnagar ('The prime minister meets the people', #374) do reflect a genuine attempt to pass the buck, like always. However, it is untrue when Prashant Jha argues that continued pahadi chauvinism is belittling the madhes struggle ('Promises unkept', #376). We people of the hills feel the same despair and angst as tarai residents at the state of the county.

Amish Mulmi, email

Kundan Aryal has analysed the situation correctly in 'Farewell to arms?' (#376). The Maoists have no options but election or war.

Bishnu Rijal, email

UNMIN

It is unfortunate that commentators like CK Lal have also started to support UNMIN's ill-intended and unsolicited encroachment into Nepal's process. It's time to caution UNMIN and ask it to come up with an exit plan as early as possible.

B Raj, email

CK Lal does write sensible things occasionally (this time on UNMIN). As far as I remember he was one of the columnists who envied UNMIN's expensive SUVs and enlarged role. At least he now concedes that UNMIN has a role to play in taming the increasingly criminalised tarai armed groups and mature tarai politicians (viz R Mahato) trying to fish in muddy waters at times of fluidity. And I appreciate his views on the duplicity of the Indian establishment in (not) helping with these problems.

Sandeep Dhungana, email

VOLUNTEERS

I have in the past helped many young people who were distressed by commercial 'volunteering' firms like the ones written about in 'Gap year ripoffs', #372. But I would draw readers' attention to Students Partnership Worldwide (SPW), which is part of an international organisation with high values and standards. Most Green Clubs are still running after being started by volunteers 10 or 15 years ago. Any young person wanting to help Nepal should join SPW.

Christine Stone, Kathmandu

FORESTS

Thanks to Kunda Dixit for the positive and negative sides of community forests ('Seeing neither forests nor trees', #375). The government should hand all forests to community users.

Rabi Gharabja, email

WORST AIRPORT

I cannot agree more with the descriptions of Tribhuban International Airport ('world's worst airports', #376) but you could have added the following hard-to-miss features: pan-stained floors courtesy of the security personnel on duty, a huge toilet mug instead of disposable cups at the water filter, and rude salespeople at the duty-free shops who fawn upon foreigners while ignoring Nepalis.

Ram Chaudhary, email