Ncell has initiated satellite technology to provide free service in flood affected areas in Nuwakot. Further, the Eutelsat’s Low Earth Orbit Satellite was used by Ncell to coordinate with the government in relief work. Ncell is deploying devices at critical and essential locations identified in coordination with concerned government agencies involved in rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts. The solution provides satellite internet even when normal communication networks are down.

Both Ncell and NTC had sent out over 650,000 SMS alerts about the floods, which subsequently saved many lives on 26 August.

Subisu has provided free wifi at relief camps and affected communities, among them is Bhairum Secondary School that houses over 200 survivors.

WorldLink Communications suffered Rs35 million damage to its base stations in the Trisuli Valley, but donated Rs10.1 million to the Prime Minister’s Relief fund.