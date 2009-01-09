Television emergency

The newly-set up union of television stations, Television Broadcasters Nepal, have declared a "tv emergency" and vowed tol stop all transmissions between midnight and 5AM because of the power crisis. The organisation includes Kantipur TV, Image Channel, Avenues, ABC, Sagarmatha and has state-owned NTV as observer. "The power situation is having a huge impact on broadcasting," says Bhaskar Rajkarnikar of Avenues TV. Advertisers are pulling out because 40 per cent of the normal prime time viewership can't tune in because of power cuts. Community radio stations have also declared a crisis because of their inability to transmit due to crippling power cuts.

One stop

Samsung Electronics has opened an IT Plaza in Putalisadak showcasing a range of products including LCD monitors, projectors, printers, digital photo frames, etc. The Plaza is a joint venture between Neoteric Nepal and Shri Siddhi Computer Traders.

Intel in Nepal

Intel has donated 50 PCs to Nepal to be used in government-run schools across the country. The PCs have been equipped with basic software, internet and educational resources. Intel will also train teachers to use them in classrooms.

NEW PRODUCTS

PICKUP: Paramdu Motors has launched the Ape Truck, a small four-wheel carrier truck, made by the Italian company Piaggo. The truck has a 500cc diesel engine, a five-speed gearbox and mileage of 22km per litre.

ALL-IN-ONE: The MFC-6490CW colour inkjet has been launched in Nepal. A printer, copier, scanner and fax machine it has 6000 x 1200 dpi resolution, 3.3" colour LCD display and comes with a two yearwarranty.

SURYA: Surya Nepal has introduced a limited rock band edition pack of Surya 24 carat cigarettes. The pack comes in red and blue and contains quotes by 70's rock artists.