Thai to Kathmandu

Orient Thai, a low-cost full-service airline, will now be providing flights between Kathmandu and Bangkok. The inaugural flight on 29 December took more than 100 passengers to Bangkok on its MD82 aircraft. The airline is scheduled to fly to Bangkok on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

International Yeti

Yeti Airlines has now gone international with flyyeti.com. Its new low-cost carrier will fly to destinations in Southeast Asia, India and the Middle East. It commenced operations with an inaugural flight to Kuala Lumpur on 22 January.

Image is everything

Unknown groups are trying to tarnish the image of Gorkha Lahari's Brown cigarettes by selling them in the market without their filters. The company is launching an aggressive media campaign to spread awareness among customers about this illegal activity.

NEW PRODUCT

YARIS: Vaidya's Organisation of Industries and Trading Houses has launched a new Toyota in the small-car segment through its automotive distribution unit, United Traders Syndicate. The Toyota Yaris is a high-end hatchback and costs

Rs 24,00,000.