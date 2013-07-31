UNICEF Nepal has featured Ani Choying Drolma in a public service announcement for its campaign to end that it is airing over television channels and in cinema halls around the country.

At a function on Wednesday, Ani (pictured above) recalled how as a girl she and her mother suffered domestic violence from the hands of her father. “I had a lot of anger and violence in me as a child,” Ani recalled, “but I realised that the first victim of violence is the perpetrator himself. My father made me and my mother suffer, but he himself suffered the most.”

UNICEF says violence against children takes many forms in Nepal: corporal punishment in schools, domestic violence, sexual abuse, trafficking, child labour and most of it is unreported. There are an estimated 1.6 million child workers, 5,000 street children and an untold number of children suffer abuse mainly at the hands of their own relatives, teachers, or neighbours.

Ani says in the television spot: “Just because we don’t see it, doesn’t mean it is not happening.”