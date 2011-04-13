Eleven newly appointed ministers from UML took the oath of office on Wednesday. Prime Minister Jhala Nath Khanal has administered the oath of office to four ministers and seven state ministers at the president's office in Shital Niwas. Gokarna Bista, who was appointed minister for energy, was not present as he is undergoing treatment at Manmohan Memorial Hospital after being injured in an attack by masked assailants just hours after he was appointed on Monday.
UCPN (Maoist) and the Madhesi Janadhikar Forum, UML's coalition partners, are yet to name their ministerial candidates. The Maoists have been claiming the Home Ministry as per the seven-point agreement.
New ministers
Urmila Aryal: Local Development
Raghubir Mahaseth: Irrigation
Bhanubhakta Jaisi: Forest and Soil Conservation
Yuvraj Karki: General Administration
Gokarna Bista: Energy
Radha Gyawali: State Minister for Education
Satrughan Mahato: State Minister for Local Development
Dalbahadur Sunar: State Minister for Irrigation
Ramji Sharma: State Minister for Energy
Dambar Sambahamphe: State Minister for General Administration
Bhagwati Chaudary: State Minister for Forest and Soil Conservation
Laryarkyal Lama: State Minister for Finance