Eleven newly appointed ministers from UML took the oath of office on Wednesday. Prime Minister Jhala Nath Khanal has administered the oath of office to four ministers and seven state ministers at the president's office in Shital Niwas. Gokarna Bista, who was appointed minister for energy, was not present as he is undergoing treatment at Manmohan Memorial Hospital after being injured in an attack by masked assailants just hours after he was appointed on Monday.

UCPN (Maoist) and the Madhesi Janadhikar Forum, UML's coalition partners, are yet to name their ministerial candidates. The Maoists have been claiming the Home Ministry as per the seven-point agreement.

New ministers

Urmila Aryal: Local Development

Raghubir Mahaseth: Irrigation

Bhanubhakta Jaisi: Forest and Soil Conservation

Yuvraj Karki: General Administration

Gokarna Bista: Energy

Radha Gyawali: State Minister for Education

Satrughan Mahato: State Minister for Local Development

Dalbahadur Sunar: State Minister for Irrigation

Ramji Sharma: State Minister for Energy

Dambar Sambahamphe: State Minister for General Administration

Bhagwati Chaudary: State Minister for Forest and Soil Conservation

Laryarkyal Lama: State Minister for Finance