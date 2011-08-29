From the archive blog: The Brief

From the archive blog: The Brief

President Ram Baran Yadav administered oath of office and secrecy to the newly-elected Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai, at the Office of the President, Shital Niwas, amidst a special function today.

On the occasion, PM Bhattarai also administered oath of office and secrecy to Bijaya Kumar Gachchhaddar in the post of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Home Affairs.

PM Bhattarai and DPM Gachchhaddar both took the oath of office and secretary in the Nepali language.

Vice President, Parmananda Jha, Chief Justice, Khila Raj Regmi, Chairman of Constituent Assembly (CA), Subas Chandra Nembang, former prime ministers, leaders of different political parties, lawmakers, chief of constitutional bodies, chiefs of diplomatic missions and others were present during the programme.

The UCPN (Maoist) leader was elected the PM by securing 340 votes in the Legislature-Parliament on Sunday.

A meeting of UCPN (Maoist) and United Democratic Madheshi Front (UDMF) held on Monday morning decided to entrust the responsibility of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Home Affairs to chairman of Madhesi Janadhikar Forum (Democratic), Bijay Kumar Gachchadar. The office bearers' meeting of the UCPN (Maoist) has decided to held discussions with the leaders of UDMF for the portfolio division in the government.