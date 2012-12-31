The Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA) on Monday forwarded corruption charge sheet to Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) regarding the involvement of director-general and director of Immigration department in Sita's case, the woman from Bhojpur who was robbed and raped by airport officials.

MoHA has suspended three officers at the Department of Immigration (DoI) following the investigation.

The prime minister on Sunday finally broke his silence over the issue saying he was deeply ashamed of the involvement of government officials in such a heinous crime and directed the Home Ministry to punish the culprits.

The Ministry has also written to the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) for further investigation. The Ministry of Home Affairs stated that the details of the committee's report and action would be made public once the investigation was completed. A press release issued by Joint Secretary of the Home Ministry, Shankar Prasad Koirala today expresses the Home Ministry's assurance to take legal actions against those found guilty.

Activists continued to gather for the fourth day outside the prime minister’s residence in Baluwatar to protest against the rising incident of violence against women and the apathy the government has shown so far.