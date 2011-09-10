The famous bronze Laxmi Narayan figure that was the centerpiece of the Sundari Chok of Patan Durbar Square has been retrieved by police on Friday in Patan from thieves who had just been released from jail for another robbery.

Also known as Tusa Hiti, the Sundari Chok was built in 1642 by King Siddhi Narsingh Malla and is regarded by archaeologists as a marvel of Malla era art and architecture. The exquisitely carved stepwell and water spout has more than 50 stone carvings and three bronze figures, of which the Laxmi Narayan with the guardian Garud is the biggest.

Most of the stone figures are still intact, but the Laxmi Narayan bronze went missing 40 years ago and the Laxmi Narayan bronze was stolen one night in January last year while the complex was undergoing restoration.

The stone figures are still intact, but a bronze Durga and nagas went missing 40 years ago.

Rohit Ranjitkar, who heads the restoration, says he is elated by the news of the original bronze figure being found. His Kathmandu Valley Preservation Trust (KVPT) had already commissioned Patan artisans to craft a replica of the stolen figure based on period photographs from 110 years ago which was to be installed later this year.

A special puja was being done to confer divinity to the new images when the restored Sundari Chok opens early next year. The puja will still take place, but this time it will be to reinstate the original figure to where

it always belonged.

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