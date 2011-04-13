From the archive blog: The Brief

From the archive blog: The Brief

Suraj Vaidya has been elected the new President of the Federation of Nepali Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) on Wednesday.

Vaidya secured 307 votes while his opponent, Ajad Shrestha, obtained 283 votes. Vaidya was the senior

vice-president of the FNCCI's executive committee under Kush Kumar Joshi. Bhawani Rana and Pashupati Murarka from Vaidya's panel of candidates and Pradip Jung Pandey from Shrestha's panel have been elected vice-presidents.

102 candidates had filed their candidacies for various posts in the 61-member executive committee. Thirteen were elected unanimously.