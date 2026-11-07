The history of gambling during Tihar

Nepal's rulers banned gambling, permitted it during Tihar, and taxed it, often all at once

When the cowrie shells come out in Kathmandu's courtyards during Tihar, few players know that more than 170 years ago, rulers of the day codified gambling into law. Today, engaging in games of kauda and langur burja during festivals is not legal, merely tolerated.

Foreign visitors loved to moralise about Nepal’s gambling culture. William Brook Northey, in his 1937 book The Land of the Gurkhas, called Nepalis 'certainly inordinately addicted' to gambling, and wrote that 'upon the beat of a drum…the whole population gives itself up forthwith to its one all-absorbing passion'. His book has accounts of men who staked 'their wives and children on a throw of the dice'.

That is colonial caricature. Yet, as historian Simon Cubelic notes in a 2018 study of Rana-era gambling, the complaint that gambling was ruining ordinary people’s lives dates well back to the nineteenth century. King Surendra's copper-plate decree of 1855, for instance, justified strict controls because gambnling left people poor and indebted by the dice.

After conquering the Valley, Prithvi Narayan Shah, in keeping with the Brahmanical idea of kingship, banned gambling outright. The Manusmriti edict calls gambling and betting 'open theft' that a king must work constantly to eradicate.

Rana Bahadur Shah reversed course in 1798, legalising gambling during Tij, and eventually during Tihar. For decades after that, the rules varied from region to region.

Jang Bahadur Rana's Mulukī Ain of 1854, swept away that patchwork. The national code’s chapter ‘On Gambling’, runs to 16 sections. The key one is blunt: 'Within the entire Gorkhā realm from now onwards, the players may gamble every year for 5 days of the Yamapañcaka festival … They shall not be held accountable. No one shall play before or after.”

The window was opened publicly, "by proclamation with sounding cymbals”, and closed the same way. The code also licensed gambling two days and two nights at Pachali Ghat for Krishna Janmashtami, at Tundikhel for Chaite Dasain, and at Mrigasthali in the Nepali month of Kartik.

What stands out is how carefully the law tried to stop people betting away everything. Stakes had to be coins. No one could bet ‘jewellery, clothes, vessels, valuables, weapons, cows, water buffalos, persons or the like’. That is a sharp reply, written 80 years early, to Northey's tale of men betting wives and children on the dice.

Additionally, lending money at the gambling venue was banned, and so was selling gold there. Anyone caught rigging ‘dice, cowries or other throwable objects’ had to return the winnings and pay a fine of the same amount.

Illegal gambling was strictly punished. A landholder or professional caught at it could choose between losing his share of property or two and a half years in prison. The code was gentler with children: those under 12 caught playing okhara for money were simply to 'be scolded and told that they should not play and be let off'.

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The law tells us what the state wanted. Meanwhile, Cubelic’s academic exploration titled Studies in Historical Documents from Nepal and India, uses five archival documents from 1902 to show what it actually did.