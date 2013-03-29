DIWAKAR CHETTRI

By now we have learnt to read between the lips of our politicians: the opposite of what they say is usually true. So when all the main leaders show rare unity by vowing to hold elections by June, we can be pretty sure it is not going to happen.

Logistical, constitutional, and technical hurdles surround the chief election commissioner, who has the unenviable task of holding elections on time and ensuring a fear free voting environment, which was not the case in the last elections.

With the CPN-M and other fringe parties threatening to boycott and disrupt polls, another level of uncertainty is added to the fate of June elections.

And then there are larger questions of what difference elections are going to make this time when there has been no progress in finding a common ground on sensitive issues of federalism and state structure that stymied the CA last time. But we may just have to cross that bridge when we come to it.