KUNDA DIXIT

The percentage of desperately poor people in Nepal has declined from 65 per cent five years ago to nearly 40 per cent today. At this rate, the poverty rate in the country will fall by half in 10 years. Poverty could be eradicated in 20 years says the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative in its new multidimensional poverty index report for Nepal.

On Sunday, the Nepali calendar starts a new decade of the Seventies. In 10 years time, this Grade 4 student in Dadeldhura (pictured) will be 22 and of voting age.

Nepal has made the most dramatic progress in development among the world’s low income countries. This has happened despite war, corruption, political disarray, and instability. Imagine how much farther ahead we would be by 2080 if only we had a peace dividend, a more inclusive constitution, elections, and better accountability.

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