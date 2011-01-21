BIKRAM RAI

President Ram Baran Yadav gave them a week to form a consensus government, but the three main parties are as far apart as ever ahead of Friday's deadline. The Maoists, NC and UML are working instead to change the rules to benefit themselves.

The Maoists are formally handing over their fighters to the Special Committee on Saturday. Given their history of backtracking, they could still renege. But it is a first step that has not been matched by the NC and UML.

The NC says it is open to a Maoist-led government provided it honours past commitments and disarms. The NC and UML are wracked by internal squabbles between rival camps: even if either party leads the next government, it won't make Nepal's politics any more stable. The Maoists have enough numbers in the CA-parliament to bring government to a standstill.

By continuing to prevent a Maoist party-led government even after getting it do what they want, the other parties risk losing the moral high ground and public support. The best way out is for the NC and the UML to get the Maoists to name its candidate, take Madhesi parties on board a unity government, and make the best use of the next four months.

Damakant Jayshi