New date

Parliament's Business Advisory Committee has set 23 August as the new date for the fifth round of elections for PM. The UCPN (Maoist) proposed deferring parliamentary voting, scheduled for Wednesday, as a mark of respect for CA member Ram Kumari Yadav, who passed away Saturday.

Obsolete currency

Nepal Rastra Bank will replace old currency notes that are damaged or which bear the former king's portrait by mid-April, 2011. Notices have been sent out to public organisations and financial institutions, and the bank has also announced it will not accept wads of notes with more than a single stitch in them.

En masse resignation

Campus chiefs of 10 major TU-affiliated campuses in the valley resigned Monday, saying they have been unable to implement the recent fee hikes for Bachelor's level students due to protests by student unions. TU had reviewed the old fee structure after 18 years.

Goodwill gesture

The Nepal Government has offered Rs 10 million in cash assistance to support the Pakistani flood victims. Floods that have left 20 per cent of the country under water have killed more than 1,500 people and displaced at least 12 million.