Three for Gurkha

The Gurkha Development Bank has just completed its three years of service. Promoted by the British Gurkha Group, the bank provides various banking services including collection counters, SMS banking, and foreign currency exchanges.



Bossini

Bossini has revealed its new winter collection along with a new logo. Bossini is the only clothing brand to import clothes straight from Hong Kong. Its winter collection consists of jackets, sweaters and other winter clothes for all ages.

New Products

BRAVIA: The Sony Bravia range of LCD televisions is now available through Nepa Hima Trade Link. The LCDs run on the Bravia engine with a wide-colour CCFL gamut that produces accurate colour representation. A number of the televisions feature the S-PVA LCD panels that allow for a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees and HDMI inputs that deliver quality signal to the television.

CANON: Canon has launched a full-range of new cameras, including the new 21.1 megapixel Canon EOS 1Ds Mark III. The Mark III uses the most advanced photographic technology with a 21.1 megapixel CMOS sensor, 14-bit analog-digital conversion, DIGIC III imaging processors and a high-speed high-precision 19-point AF sytem, all incorporated into the 35mm format. Other products launched include the 10.1 megapixel EOS 40D DSLR, the 8.0mp digital IXUS 860 IS and 12.2mp IXUS 960 IS, a new range of Cybershots, and a range of printers. Canon products are distributed by Primax International.