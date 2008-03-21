TIBET

I wondered about your choice of page 1 coverage on Mt Everest and its unconventional headline ('Mount Olympus', #391) but its rationale became clear over the following days as the Chinese government suppressed the Lhasa uprising and banned expeditions. What the Chinese do in their own country is their business. But to arm-twist Nepal to stop expeditions from the south side of the mountain shows that the Chinese can be bullies just like the Indians. So much for China counter-balancing India's heavy hand in Nepal.

Gyan Subba,

Kumaripati

I am a Tibetan who was born and raised in Nepal. I am deeply saddened and angered that lathi-swinging Nepali police have recently been attacking women (including my own mother), monks, and even children, simply for protesting peacefully in support of people who are being massacred in Tibet. I understand that the Nepali government is under pressure from China to restrain the Tibetan protests. But I believe they can meet their objectives without gratuitous violence against Tibetans. We Tibetans are happy living in Nepal, and in turn contribute not insignificantly to the culture and economy of the nation. I call on the Nepali government to better balance the pressure from China with the welfare of the Tibetan community in Nepal. The violence against Tibetans by Nepali police, the shutting down of Everest to tourists, and the fact that Chinese police are operating with impunity on Nepali soil near the border, lead me to believe that Nepal could and maybe should exercise its rights and obligations as a sovereign nation more effectively than it is doing at present.

Tenzin T,

Kathmandu

CK LAL'S COMEBACK

Great article ('Letter from Kolkata', #391). Nepal has been unstable because of fear of the left amongst the international community, bickering between the left parties themselves and the utter incompetence of the Nepali Congress. I hope the election brings a period of long-overdue left-wing government, so the country can be saved from being a playground for selfish regional and global powers.

Kamal Sharma,

New York

I quote CK Lal: 'There is no reason for Nepalis to fear the domination of Leninist UML or Stalinist CPN-M in our own constituent assembly'. Of course there is, as much as the royalists! Whatever the sticker on the bottle, it's the same old drink.

Marceau Reda,

Paris

Now Girija Prasad Koirala has finally announced his resignation from politics after the polls, but strangely he is also a candidate in the upcoming elections. He has of course done a great job for this country: bringing the Maoists into mainstream politics and laying the foundations for elections. But his appointment of his own daughter to a ministerial position shows that he is still not prepared to let go of power completely. I think the new constitution should set a retiring age for politicians at 65. Otherwise, even if Mr Koirala does decide to finally resign, we will still be ruled by another group of geriatrics. Great job, Mr Koirala, but now you need some rest.

Pravesh Saria,

email

The Maoists have undoubtedly brought about a massive shift in the political climate of Nepal. In the 1990s all the mainstream parties were against a constituent assembly, but the Maoists brought it onto the agenda. This is a great achievement, but their threats about what they will do if they lose the election do them no favours. Most people are alienated by this kind of macho and belligerent language. I would appeal to the Maoist leadership to be proud of their achievements, but also humble and prepared to accept the will of the people, which will be expressed in the elections. Please do not disregard that.

Aruna Uprety,

China

I think Comrade Prachanda must think the Nepali people are fools. He sells false promises ('In constituency 10', #391) while simultaneously getting the YCL to beat up his rivals. He must not forget that it was the people who allowed him to come out of the jungle. If he tries to take advantage of them, they could also bring about his downfall.

Abhishek Bhandari,

New Zealand

EMIGRATION

Wong Shu Yun's 'No men's land' (#390) has rightly stressed the need to check the youth outflow of the country. Who is going to work for the much-hyped 'new Nepal'? It's high time the government addressed the unemployment problem through effective actions and policies.

Sanjeev Karmacharya,

Kathmandu