The hectic schedule here does not give us much time, but when it comes to news from Nepal then it is nepalitimes.com that we all await. This letter is just to congratulate you on your 100th issue and give you a pat on the back for providing such a reliable, credible (and eagerly awaited) window on Nepal. Once the latest issue is read on the web it makes us want to click again and again to check if the new issue has appeared. We like the combination of serious field reports from Maoist areas, social and development issues.



Kumar Basnet

Sophia University, Japan

Published on Jul 26, 2002