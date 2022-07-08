Photos: TURKISH AIRLINES

Turkish Airlines which flies to more destinations than any other carrier is back with its popular 'Touristanbul' package which provides complimentary city tours of Istanbul to international transit passengers. Passengers with a connecting time between 6-24 hours in İstanbul Airport can now discover historical and cultural wonders such as Sultanahmet Mosque, Ayasofya Mosque, Topkapı Palace in the capital city between their flights.

Under the offer, passengers are picked up from İstanbul Airport by a Touristanbul vehicle, attend the İstanbul tour accompanied by a guide, and are brought back to the airport for the next leg of their flights. There are six different tours a day and passengers can choose the one best suited to their flight times.

Says Turkish Airlines Chief Marketing Officer Ahmet Olmuştur: “With the Touristanbul project we aim to showcase Turkish hospitality and İstanbul’s unique wonders to our guests and contribute to tourism of Türkiye. Our goal is to increase transfer passenger numbers and our market share with this privileged service.”

Since 2019, 349,738 travellers have had the chance to discover İstanbul with Touristanbul but it was suspended following the Covid-19 pandemic. The flag carrier expects some 60,000 passengers to benefit from Touristanbul privilege until the end of this year.