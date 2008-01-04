Travelling Laxmi

Laxmi Bank has launched its Travel Related Services, the first of its kind in Nepal. Everest Insurance is their travel insurance partner while Yeti Air, Buddha Air are domestic flight partners. Gandaki Travels, Everest Travels and Rainbow Travels are ticketing partners whereas Lalit Mandap Tours are package tour partners.

Himalayan profit

Himalayan Bank concluded its 15th annual general meeting in Kathmandu. The Bank's total deposits stand at Rs 30,048.4 million, an increase of 13.43 percent from last year. The bank has been able to earn a net profit of Rs 491.823 million and has declared a 25 percent bonus share and 15 percent cash dividend.

Asambhav winner

Saroj Thapa from Hetauda is the winner of the Yamaha Asambhav offer. Thapa won a house at Civil Homes Phase II worth Rs 5,500,000. Morang Auto Works, official dealers for Yamaha, had launched Asambhav offer as the Dasain-Tihar offer where customers of Yamaha bikes had a chance to win a house.

Plus Lounge

Global Bank has launched the Global Plus Lounge, a new banking facility.The lounge is targeted towards customers who are in a hurry or those with large transactions. The Plus Lounge is available at the bank's Kantipath and Birgunj branches. All normal banking facilities are available at the Lounge.

Another winner

Shreeya Rani Shrestha of Balaju is Dabur Nepal's Hajmola Khane Bahana contest winner. She won a cash prize of Rs 100,000. Contestants had to come up with creative excuses for Hajmola. The second, third and fourth prizes were a personal computer, LG microwave oven and LG mobile phone respectively.

Qatar's entertainment

Qatar Airways has a new next generation inflight entertainment system on its Boeing 777 aircraft. Rebranded Oryx Entertainment's Multiplex in the Sky offers more than 150 international movies, 150 hours of TV programming, over 50 games and 500 audio CDs for passengers to choose from. Qatar also has a special tie-up with the National Geographic Channel, History Channel and E! Entertainment and will also showcase the entire 21-film James Bond collection.

New Products

Hunky: The 150cc Hunk is the latest premium segment bike from Hero Honda. This ninth new model has a displacement of 149.2cc, 14.2bhp and Advanced Tumble Flow Induction helps the bike provide improved torque and higher fuel efficiency. The Hunk is available for Rs 1,54,900 with a 3-year warranty. Syakar Company is the sole authorised dealer for Hero Honda in Nepal.