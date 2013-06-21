DISTRICT POLICE OFFICE/DARCHULA

After the four parties ran out of excuses for dilly dallying, they gave the CJ-led government the green signal and on 14 June, the cabinet set 19 November as the date for elections. While there are other technical and logistical hurdles, by far the most worrying aspect is the opposition to polls from the CPN-M, the Madhes Front led by Upendra Yadav and the newly-formed Federal Socialist Party led by Ashok Rai. But none of their demands look so inscrutable that they can’t be resolved through dialogue and we see no compelling reason now not to have elections in November.

To get the ball rolling, the Election Commission announced a timetable this week. Let’s hope our leaders leave behind their bad habit of missing deadlines this time round.

Voter registration: Until 15 July

Discussions with stakeholders: 7 July to 2 November

Formulate, amend, enforce, and report election audits and policies: 7 July - 15 December

Complaints against voter lists: 16 July - 3 August

Media inspection: 16 July - 30 November

Decide voting centres: By 25 July

Voter awareness training: 28 July - 24 October

Final decision on party registration: 3 August

Appoint, train, and set office for election officers: 18 August - 14 September

Prepare and finalise proportional representation system: 18 August - 21 September

Run pre-election program: 8 - 28 September

Establish joint election centre: 18 August - 23 November

Develop, manage, and run media centre: 7 July - 15 December

CA elections: 19 November

Vote counting, result processing, and announcement: 20 November onwards

Formulate, amend, enforce, regulate Code of Conduct: Until 15 December

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