BIKRAM RAI

The election was an emergency bypass to get the country’s failing heart pumping again and put our derailed politics back on track. So instead of bickering about whether or not to change the president, now is the time to end this seven-year long, messy transition by relieving the chief justice of his duties, setting up a new cabinet, and letting the 601 CA members begin their job. Once they are in place, announcing local elections should be the new government’s first order of business. Politics abhors a vacuum and the void at the grassroots level needs to be filled right away.