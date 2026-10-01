Turkish Airlines is placing a massive order for up to 150 Boeing 737s with , 100 firm orders for Boeing 737-8 and options for an additional 50 Boeing 737 MAX. The agreement also includes substitution rights for the Boeing 737-10, the longest member of the 737 MAX family.

Turkish Airlines Chair Murat Şeker said the agreement marked a significant step in the continued expansion of the carrier’s fleet. “The new aircraft will bring greater efficiency and flexibility to our operations, supporting the extensive network we serve from our hub in Istanbul,” he added, saying it also supported Türkiye’s aviation ecosystem.