Turkish Airlines launched flights to Chengdu on 11 November- the fourth city in China served by the carrier after Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou. The city serves as a major hub for trade, logistics, and finance, hosting numerous multinational companies involved in electronics, automotive, aviation, biotechnology, and artificial intelligence. Turkish Airlines Chair Murat Şeker said: “We believe this new route will contribute to the continued growth of commercial, cultural, and tourism ties between Türkiye and China.” Turkish Airlines will operate three weekly flights on the Istanbul–Chengdu route.