Turkish Airlines has been named Best Airline in Europe for the 11th time at the Skytrax World Airline Awards 2026. In addition to the Best Airline in Europe title, Turkish Airlines also received the World's Best Business Class Onboard Catering for the 10th time and the Best Airline in Southern Europe for the 13th time. Turkish Airlines also received five additional awards across the Economy and Business Class categories in Europe and Southern Europe, bringing its total number of awards at the ceremony to eight.

Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee Prof Murat Şeker said: "We are delighted to be named Best Airline in Europe for the 11th time, and to lead in further categories. This achievement once again demonstrates the international recognition of the high standards we uphold throughout our guests’ travel experience, from service quality to our culinary offering. The fact that these awards are based directly on our passengers’ evaluations makes them particularly meaningful to us."