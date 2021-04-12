Photo: TURKISH AIRLINES

Turkish Airlines has partnered with Mega Bank Nepal Limited on travel facilities for the bank’s debit and credit card holding clients and employees for special discounted fares and extra luggage facilities upon presentation of their cards. The facility is available for travel with Turkish Airlines flights..

General Manager of Turkish Airlines in Nepal Abdullah Tuncer Kececi and Deputy CEO of Mega Bank Nepal Limited Raveena Desraj Shrestha signed the MoU at a function at the bank premises. (Pictured).