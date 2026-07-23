Turkish Airlines has signed a contract with CAE, a global leader in aviation training technologies, at the Farnborough Airshow for the delivery of five full-flight simulators (FFS), two flight training devices (FTD) with an option for two additional FFSs. This supports the carrier’s strategy to expand pilot training capacity in line with fleet growth. It will add to the airline’s new, state-of-the-art Flight Training Center January. The new facility’s simulator hangars are scheduled to become operational in 2027, with the full center set to be completed and fully operational in 2028.

Says Turkish Airlines Chair Murat Şeker: "The addition of these advanced training devices will enhance our ability to prepare pilots across multiple fleet types with the highest levels of safety, consistency, and operational excellence."