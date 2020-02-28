Photo: TURKISH AIRLINES

Turkish Airlines and the Nepal Chamber of Commerce (NCC) on Wednesday signed an agreement in which the carrier will provide special travel arrangements for members and employees of the Nepal Chamber of Commerce.

The MoU was signed by Turkish Airlines general manager for Nepal Abdullah Tuncer Kececi and Nepal Chamber of Commerce director general Kailash Krishna Bajimaya at a ceremony in the NCC office.

NCC President Rajesh Kazi Shrestha facilitated the ceremony in which the organisation’s board members were present.

“We hope that Turkish Airlines will help us make Visit Nepal Year 2020 a success,” said Shrestha before the signing of the MoU. “We were so happy to know that the airlines had partnered with the campaign.”

In response, Kececi said: “Our main objective is to maintain a long-term relationship between Nepal and Turkey. We want this partnership to promote trade, tourism and business opportunities between our nations and help the Nepal Chamber of Commerce do more in terms of exports and imports.”

Kececi also added that since the Istanbul hub at the new airport has one of the biggest cargo capacities of any airport in the world, Nepali exporters and businesses would have no issues transporting a large colume of goods between Nepal and the rest of the world.

Turkish Airlines, the national flag carrier of Turkey, was established in 1933 with a fleet of five aircraft. As of 2019, the airline has 358 aircraft to more than 127 countries and 319 destinations worldwide from its hub in Istanbul. Turkish Airlines began flights in Nepal in 2013, and has helped promote tourism in the country ever since.

Nepal Chamber of Commerce established in 1952, and is Nepal’s first business grouping. It aims to promote trade and support the formulation of commercial, industrial and fiscal policies by the government of Nepal. The NCC has more than 1,600 members and 8,000 registered firms affiliated to it.