Turkish Airlines flies to more countries than any other carrier, and is launching thrice weekly flights to Chengdu, of Sichuan Province in China from 11 November. Following Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Guangzhou, Chengdu will become the fifth destination in China served by the flag carrier.

Chengdu is one of China's most prominent metropolitan centres and is a major hub for trade, logistics, and finance, hosting numerous multinational companies operating in strategic industries such as electronics, automotive, aviation, biotechnology, and artificial intelligence.

Says Turkish Airlines CEO Ahmet Olmuştur: “China holds a strategically important position among Turkish Airlines’ key markets. With the launch of our flights to Chengdu, one of China's foremost tourism, technology, and aviation centres, and a UNESCO City of Gastronomy, we are further strengthening our flight network in the country.”