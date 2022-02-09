Photo: TURKISH AIRLINES

Turkish Airlines has launched a new short film produced with filmmaker and illusionist Zach King. First to the Gate, is a fast-paced four minute clip featuring King competing with his co-star, JJ Carroll, for a window seat on their flight. Directed by Jadon Gauthier of WonderBox Entertainment and King himself, it took four days of filming at Istanbul airport with a crew of 90 people.

“We are passionate about providing a platform to showcase and support the work of forward-thinking creators like Zach King,” says Turkish Airlines Chairman Ahmet Bolat. “This partnership is a nod to our spirit of collaboration, and an exciting asset that captures the grandeur of our beautiful hub, Istanbul Airport and the essence of the Turkish Airlines brand, in a creative and entertaining way.”

With the dynamic camera movement, creative and visual effects, and a dose of comedy, the film captures Istanbul’s ultramodern airport facilities, architecture, and the carrier’s expansive business lounge offerings. With its smooth cinematic style, the film is the second collaborative project between Turkish Airlines and King, the first being a safety video for the carrier in 2016.

Charmed by Istanbul’s uniqueness, the meeting point of East and West, the mix of historic and cosmopolitan, King chose the filming location like his previous projects. King’s love for filmmaking began at an early age, and he quickly rose to fame after publishing some short videos featuring ‘digital magic’ through YouTube in the early 2000s.