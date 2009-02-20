TWO ARMIES

It does not take a genius to figure out that as long as we have two armies in this country and they view each other as enemies, this country will remain in the doldrums and our real enemies will be benefit ('One country two armies', #438). Most of the men and women serving in these armies enlisted thinking that they would be serving the country in their own way. The two armies do have skills that could complement each other to tackle the kind of grave security problems that the country is facing now. Diplomacy alone has never been enough (even in the most democratic country) to maintain security and discipline in the society. Therefore, force will have to be used to solve many of our current problems and we need men and women in uniform for that. It would be best for the leaders to rise above partisan politics and dogmatism, to resolve the stalemate regarding the two armies for the secure future of the country.

Rajendra Khadga,

Lazimpat

* Why is the Prime Minister holding an anniversary party to celebrate the start of the 'people's war'? The conflict is over, a peace agreement was signed, time to move on and start concentrating on healing the country. That the PM felt that this kind of celebration was acceptable is a bad sign, shows arrogance and poor judgment. He clearly considers violence as something to celebrate. This in no way brings the country forward on the path towards real peace and democracy, it is yet another sign that the leaders of Nepal care little for ordinary Nepalis and more about safeguarding and showcasing their power.

Jenny Anderson,

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* Were the PLA soldiers carrying fake guns? We thought the real guns were supposed to be locked up in containers in the cantonments. Unless they were the guns that were 'swept away by the river'? They do look very scary, and very real.

Praswas Shakya,

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* Re: Editorial, ('Citizen Dahal', #437). The only ones who are satisfied with the performance of the government are the opportunists. This is not the kind of country we sacrificed so much for. It looks like the Maoists, like previous governments, were so desperate to get into Singha Darbar and Baluwatar that they forgot about everything else. This government is led by the Maoists, and to blame others for all the problems is childish and unfair. For ordinary people it doesn't matter if it is Puspha Kamal Dahal, GP Koirala or Surya Bahadur Thapa who is the prime minister. If the PM cannot understand the basic problems of the country, he is incompetent. If Dahal was an ordinary citizen at this point, how would he evaluate the performance of his government?

Akesh Jaiswal,

Birganj

FRYING PAN

Only now do the people realise the dangers that come with the Maoist demands 'From the frying pan.' #438. It will be a mistake to think that the party and its top leadership are unaware of what is going on or are willing to change their previous attitude. You can't expect much from a party whose top leaders like Baburam Bhattarai believes confusing people and sweeping power within that confused state. Everything they do is propaganda.

Anjan Panday,

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LOST IN TRANSITION

CK Lal has rightly written that Janakpur has lost its glory as the kingdom of King Janak ('A town lost in transition,' #438). The capital of Mithila should have been a vibrant one with Hindu tourists from the world over flocking to the town for mass marriages and touring the historic Janaki Temple and the bibah mandap where Ram and Sita tied the knot. The place should have been the centre for Hindu-style marriages for the rich and the poor with five star hotels teeming to accommodate the brides, grooms and their companions from India, Nepal and other places. Instead, Janakpur is a

ghost town where residents are fleeing ethnic strife. The residents of the town should unite to reverse this trend, set aside the ethnic differences, and focus more on economic growth.

Dinesh Malla,

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* Much as I admire CK Lal's State of the State columns, enough of Mithila already.

Dubby Bhagat,

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