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BIKRAM RAI
When he is not inaugurating conferences like this one of overseas Nepalis, Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai has his hands full with damage control. There is an unrealistically high public expectation on him to deliver. He faces challenges on every front. There are limits to populist gestures stage-managed by his spin masters.
The singlemindedness with which Bhattarai is trying to pardon and exonerate a minister and MP from his own party threatens to undermine the goodwill most Nepalis have for him. By protecting crooks and sanctioning impunity, the prime minister is making his own job immensely more difficult.
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People care less about what the prime minister drives in Kathmandu than how much they have to pay for a ride