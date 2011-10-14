who cares Oct 14, 2011 nepal needed a brave pm who could punish criminals whom law could not punish in the past? but this bhatterai turned out to be the worst than puspa. this bhatterai, instead of punishing them, use all his brain on making good reasons not to punish them. it has become like panchyat. bhatterai is using all force to punish criminals and may be non criminals not associated with him, but use all his nani dekhi ko power to save his fellow mass murderers. looks like he, maoist bosses can not punish maoist cause they know too much about maoist bosses.

jange Oct 14, 2011 There is an unrealistically high public expectation on him to deliver. Really?? I haven't met a single person who has any expectation that he will deliver anything. "...threatens to undermine the goodwill most Nepalis have for him..." This is taking spin doctoring just a bit too far. Who, apart from his henchman has any goodwill for him?

rajendra Oct 14, 2011 the picture speaks a lot!! :)

Different view Oct 14, 2011 How about NT, Jange?

Ale Oct 14, 2011 Babu Ram is the new version of Dr.Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. He has proven himself a split personality by his recent acts. All that glitters is not gold.

Mahendra Jha Oct 14, 2011 BRB is just another politician with zero credibility and zero self respect and zero shame. Mr. BRB- you are disgusting - you make me puke. Just look at the widow of this murdered man. Your own party and your own people killed him. Because you are such a coward - you cannot stand up to what is justice and what is right- anything you say or do makes a lot of Nepalis vomit. You as a PM cannot punish a killer from your party. What credibility do you have BRB. You are less tham zero. Screw you

Psychologist Oct 15, 2011 No chips are available in BRB's brain regarding fair administration ' human right, justice and Good Governance.He forget even Gadafi and think PLA will protect him. Curses of People enough Baburam should correct himself. If justice will undermined only for political interest it will ruin the Trust of General people even in God. To be Ward Lord better to be follower of almighty Lord Read Ashoka The great.

jange Oct 15, 2011 # 4 Different view Haven't seen NT explicitly saying they have high expectations of Baburam. They invariably use terms such as Nepalis, the public, etc etc.

sano bhai Oct 16, 2011 A Politician from a party which pulls it's idealogy from Mao Zedongs'. An accomplice to those who started the civil war, with no remorse in killing their compatriots. A Theocrat of this "Earthly God" called "Political Power", with no regrets on his corrupted soul. A Communist who will see federalism prevail in the nation. A Highly-educated man who speaks with the rage of the indoctrinated (meaning with no reason or intelligence). A False-prophet announciator of Ash, who will see no criticism on the way to govern this country. We have proof of a thousand masks that He has worn and as such betrayed his own credibility, earnestnest and righteousness to rule this country, worse, to be part of it's ruling body. And yet we chose to see in him everything he was not and cultivate yet another dosage of this False-Hope to which we are so dearly accustomed. When will stop the hypocrisy? Where will lead our blindness and where to will we be lead by there lack of skills in governance? for whenst the wakening of souls and the expression of intelligence and reason?

Nepali Oct 17, 2011 Author has d evaluated BRB,. Ravana in ramayan Period said to be having 10 heads means 1o faces. Our leaders have more faces and many have common face of criminal too. Don,t worry BRB is a leader very soon his relations with criminal will come, Prabhu sah is just demonstration only.... more in Que......

mukul Oct 24, 2011 The One who likes to humble himself as a son of poor farmer before Harvard University Community (none of whom bought that piece of craps actually), How could he have taken away land from the farmers and still not have returned it. For those of you morons who puts party's interest before the people's, go and live in space. You are nothing but thieves!!! China will give you free ride now.

Nepali Oct 31, 2011 BRB is best known as genocide in intellectual mass, he claim himself as farmers son or protectors of marginalized labor. He has clear spastics poor labors or farmer's son or daughter suicides 3500 every year and 6500 women trafficked to abroad.Where is his vision? Billions of Capital in nepali markets available no directives yet issues? Hence he speaks he forget is real back ground.. Another Jholinath, some one should slapped him too to remind his Past.