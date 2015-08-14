ROJITA ADHIKARI

Nani Maiya Prajapati (above) was serving food to her daughter, son-in-law and their two children when the building in Sankhu started shaking violently just before noon on Saturday 25 April. She shouted “let’s go” and ran out of the house, the others couldn’t make it in time and were crushed. Nani Maiya lost her family and home, and is among Nepal’s estimated 2,000 earthquake widows. Women’s groups say widows and single mothers need a special government mechanism for help with rebuilding homes and livelihoods.