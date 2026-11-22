Despite the eviction of thousands, socially just restoration of the Bagmati riverfront is possible

A month after he assumed office, Prime Minister Balen Shah ordered the forced eviction of about 20,000 people and demolition of 3,500 homes along the banks of the Bagmati.

Six months later, only 300 of them remain in holding centres. The rest marked their Dasain and Tihar scattered across the city, their plight overshadowed in the national psyche by the tens of thousands affected by the Trisuli Valley catastrophe in August.

The government’s underlying intention in its 100-point plan was to resettle landless peoples. But the abrupt move in April to send in bulldozers polarised Nepali society, media, GenZ activists, and the prime minister’s RSP.

“Eviction should never have been an option,” says advocate and co-founder of Aalawya Nepal, Kabita Bahing, who has been fighting the evictions in court. International human rights groups like Amnesty International agree, stating that the evictions ‘demonstrate a blatant disregard for […] the rule of law’.

Some public officials described the evictions as a first step toward restoring public space to the Bagmati floodplain. Citing the waterway’s filthiness and frequent floods, Shah envisioned a corridor worthy of the Bagmati’s central place in Kathmandu Valley’s civilisation.

This has been a subject dear to his heart since he was mayor, but he was thwarted by opposition from the coalitions in charge of the federal government at the time.

Cynicism abounds regarding how realistic such restoration is, both ecologically and politically. Yet, with the river front-of-mind for the Prime Minister and thousands rendered homeless, it is worth asking: What script will the Bagmati’s restoration follow, and how and where will the thousands displaced be resettled?

Many cities around the world are established on an economic and cultural relationship to a waterway. Urbanisation, industrial development, and inadequate infrastructure have denigrated many of these waterways, calling the economic and cultural foundations of urban development into question.

There is a well-established narrative for future restoration, justified through appeals to a romanticised past when the river flowed clean and wide through Kathmandu. It was ecologically pristine, and more importantly, the city was economically and culturally stable.

When the restoration script goes according to plan, it produces a ‘world-class’ waterfront that taps into cultural nostalgia while demonstrating a distinctly modern sensibility – one capable of adeptly managing both nature and people.

Many Nepalis supported the evictions, saying most of those whose homes were demolished were not landless at all, but brought in decades ago to bolster the vote banks of political parties. Some heritage conservationists also welcomed it, saying it would restore the Bagmati to its sacred state.

AN EXAMPLE FROM INDIA

India’s Ahmedabad in the 1990s had let the Sabarmati river deteriorate just as Kathmandu did to the Bagmati. Once a sacred water source, the river was polluted with urban effluent, and treated as a garbage dump. Informal settlements had sprung up along the banks.

After more than three decades of proposals, a multi-dimensional effort to turn the waterway into a ‘major urban asset’ began in 1997 with the establishment of the Sabarmati Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (SRDCL).

Having made significant progress in improving ecological health and public access, SRDCL has been awarded and cited as a precedent for future waterfront restoration projects like those proposed along the Yamuna River in Delhi.

Will a restored Bagmati follow that script? Looking back on past efforts to envision a transformed waterway, the answer could be a cautious ‘yes’. The Bagmati River Basin Improvement Project (BRBIP), established in the early 2010s, envisions ‘a clean, green and healthy river system that is full of life and valued by all’.