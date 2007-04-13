UNDEMOCRATIC

Apparently, all parties other than the eight in the eight-party alliance are required to collect 10,000 signatures to register their party with the election commission. It is un-democratic to have different rules for different parties. It shows that the EPA does not want other parties to contest the elections. Small, mostly nationalist, parties can't go conduct political programs in the villages and so are having a hard time collecting the signatures.

Saurav Sharma,

email



. The government has failed. Their main objective-free and fair elections in 20 June- is held to be impossible by the election commission, the general public, the UN, and others. There are no rules about how to run such an election. The JTMM says it won't allow elections in the tarai. Most importantly, people don't know about the constituent assembly. Given all this, why would anyone want elections now?

Name withheld,

email



. US Ambassador James F Moriarty is right when he repeatedly says that the Maoists should completely stop their violent and extortionist activities and abide by the comprehensive peace agreement and international norms, return the property they seized, and help create the grounds for genuine peace.



Someone has to speak the truth. It is true that we can't have too much interference in internal political matters. But the international community should be strong on some issues. They should encourage all parties to work on democratic principles, better economic, and development packages and so on.

Nishesh Dhungana,

email

SLANDEROUS

If I were Pradip Gyawali, I'd be tempted to sue your paper for slander for implying that I worked hard during the peace process because I was expecting a ministerial position ('In the interim', Eyes Wide Shut, #343). The rest of the column is typical of our sarcastic culture. Of Ram Chandra Paudel's nomination as Peace and Reconstruction Minister, Kumar asks whether it is "the attraction of reconstruction funds".

With my sarcastic hat on: I think Kumar is angry Gyawali was not made minister because he, Kumar, personally was in line for a good government position if that happened.

It would be sad to see your paper turn into one of those weekly newspapers that are affiliated with political parties. I am no fan of politicians but I don't like yellow journalism either. Please, no baseless political finger pointing, and no name picking-any minister can be accused of being incompetent and wanting ministries for power or money.

Anup Pathak,

USA

UNSTABLE ELEMENTS

I think what Daniel Lak talks about so casually in 'Unstable elements' (Here and there, #343) needs to be taken very seriously here in Nepal. As a teacher, I see the connection to our educational system, which teaches children to listen and imitate rather than to think and discover, turning them into young people who are easily indoctrinated and mislead. With so many mis-educated, unemployed, unskilled youth, we are setting ourselves up for a disaster in the future.

Pratibha Dangol,

Hetauda