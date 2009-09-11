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KIRAN PANDAY
But the leaders of the NC and the UML need to accept that there is no place for their old antagonism in the present scheme of things. Girija Prasad Koirala and Madhav Kumar Nepal may have been movers and shakers once, but the main players in the political arena now are the Maoists and the Madhesis. Koirala and Nepal need to make peace with Pushpa Kamal Dahal for their own good and for the future of peace and democracy in the country.
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Turning the key: FROM ISSUE #468 (11 SEPT 2009 - 17 SEPT 2009)
Nepal and Koirala - FROM ISSUE #468 (11 SEPT 2009 - 17 SEPT 2009)