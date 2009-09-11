KIRAN PANDAY

The Maoists are bent on making things more and more difficult for the UML-led coalition unless they are allowed back into government. All last week, they played the ultra-nationalist card by beating up Indian priests at Pashupati and bringing the capital to a halt.

But the leaders of the NC and the UML need to accept that there is no place for their old antagonism in the present scheme of things. Girija Prasad Koirala and Madhav Kumar Nepal may have been movers and shakers once, but the main players in the political arena now are the Maoists and the Madhesis. Koirala and Nepal need to make peace with Pushpa Kamal Dahal for their own good and for the future of peace and democracy in the country.

READ ALSO:

Turning the key: FROM ISSUE #468 (11 SEPT 2009 - 17 SEPT 2009)

Nepal and Koirala - FROM ISSUE #468 (11 SEPT 2009 - 17 SEPT 2009)