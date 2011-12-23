Tashi Lama Dec 23, 2011

Look at this huge black smoke in the air, this stupid act of tire burning practice in Nepal had bee going on for many years, it seems that it now became Nepal's tradition and the fools have pride in doing so! In the realistic issues, smokes from the burning tire is very hazardous to health, especially to the lung patients, this polluted air remains in the atmosphere for a long time and millions in Nepal will be inhaling this polluted air day and night, it will thus end Nepalese with more lung and cancer patients. This stupid act of burning tire should be made illegal acts of protest, it is because the polluted air from burning rubber tires pollutes the air and indirectly ends up in creating many lung patients in Nepal and will make many Nepalese to get sick and dye painful death. I don't understand, Why don't the Nepalese intellectuals and populace doesn't understand this simple fact of true reality? or do they inhale any different air? or Nepal is truly becoming a careless fools paradise? I know that fools burns the rubber tires just to stop the traffic, and they doesn't know the consequences behind, but still there are those who knows how poisonous is this polluted air to breath in! are all gone careless nuts in Nepal? Every citizen of Nepal should be made aware of such foolish acts of burning tire and polluting the air to breath in! Whoever read my comment on burning tires, please spread the word to as many as possible and raise the voice to stop this dirty foolish practice by lawful means. When the time comes to buy oxygen to breath in Nepal, then it is too late to act, and again the poor will suffer most! So please act now to stop this foolish act of polluting air!