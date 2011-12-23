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BIKRAM RAI
It was tragic to see the one party in Nepal that we thought stood for democracy and non-violence stoop so low by calling an unnecessary and self-destructive banda last week. Unlike the Maoists, this was one party that did not have the use of political violence as one of its guiding principles, and could point to a long tradition of not compromising on its core democratic values.
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Worst system, except for the rest
Lumpen Gandhians, ANURAG ACHARYA
When defenders of democracy are responsible for the rot, we are doomed