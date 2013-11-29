BIKRAM RAI

As the election euphoria evaporates, it is down to realpolitik again. The first test of whether the victorious NC and UML have turned a new leaf will be if they resort to their dog-eat-dog rivalry in the formation of a new government in the coming weeks.It also remains to be seen how the Deuba and Koirala factions of the NC work out a power-sharing deal and who becomes prime minister. If the past is any indication,they will be fighting tooth-and-nail. So far, the UML is insisting on a new president, say Subhas Nemwang, in return for letting the NC lead the government. In all this,all Maoist Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal could do was head off to the Election Commission on Wednesday with 13 losing parties to demand vote recounts (pictured).