USEFUL IDIOTS

It is disingenuous of you to use Lenin's famous words, 'useful idiots', to describe only the political parties of Nepal ('Useful idiots,' #450). Lenin, of course, used the term for anyone that (perhaps unwittingly) helped the Bolsheviks attain more power. In the Nepali context, our civil society, human rights organisations and media, as well as foreign powers (India) and the UN have been no less 'useful' in red-carpeting the Maoists from the jungles to our city-streets and ultimately Singha Darbar?all in the name of 'mainstreaming' them and seeking a 'peaceful solution' to the decade-long conflict. Had this feat been accomplished with full sincerity, clear vision and sufficient homework, it would have been truly laudable. But, in reality, it was an objective pursued with little regard to long-term national interest. Your paper itself welcomed the SPA's hasty and shallow alliance with the Maoists as a way forward ('Breakthrough in Delhi,' #273) despite the fact that the fabled 12-point understanding demanded little commitment from the Maoists to peaceful, pluralistic politics in tangible terms. The hollowness of that 'breakthrough' has been laid bare in the recent Shaktikhor Tapes. Let's face it: the idiocy that brought such dangerous elements into the mainstream of power extends beyond the much-maligned political parties. All these elements need to now jointly take responsibility for the deep quagmire they've gotten us into

Satyajeet Nepali,

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* Kudos and Kudos to Kul Chandra Gautam for his balanced, analytical and professional piece ('The jury is out,' #451). Thanks to Nepali Times for republishing his very thoughtful voice of reason in this tumultuous and erratic period of Nepal's history.

I doubt that our politicians will get Gautam's message, but hope that at least the self-appointed 'leaders' of civil society will search within their conscience, if they still have one, and learn to be as balanced and thoughtful as him. Maybe this will help them 'lead' our politicians in the right direction and perhaps gradually ensure that Nepalis can once again be proud to be Nepali.

Subhadra Belbase,

Uganda

* What I want to know is who elected these self-appointed civil society leaders who are willing to be deployed by the Maoist party as a vanguard to extend their militancy on the streets. Where did they come from? Who elected them? As far as I can see they are a bunch of whining stay-at-homes whose only role is to spread cynicism and abet totalitarians.

Gyan Subba,

Kumaripati

* As always Nepali Times has been informative, analytical('Semi-automatic autonomy', # 451) and entertaining ('Civilian society supremacy', #451). Ironies abound about Chairman Chhabilal. He has, in fact, now turned into Chairman Liar.

MP, Calgary,

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