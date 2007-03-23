Victim turned aggressor

For the first time since the start of the conflict, entrepreneurs have a written commitment from the eight parties promising a favourable environment for business activities. After initially refusing to meet with the agitating industrialists and businesspeople, Prime Minister Koirala relented on the second day of the business-called strike and met with representatives of the agitating groups.

A statement followed by the eight parties, in which they said they were "seriously concerned" about the demands raised by the private sector. The eight parties also called on the 7+1 alliance in government to do away with obstructions to business. The business community announced that it would formulate future strategies of agitation based on whether or not the commitments made by the eight parties are implemented, and decided to form a talks team to sit with the government.

Entrepreneurs called for the shutdown after Maoists abducted and beat up Hari Shrestha, owner of Hotel Woodlands on Darbar Marg, when he refused to pay a donation. Industrialists and businessmen submitted a memorandum to the prime minister demanding security, announced the closure of industries, export and import businesses, educational institutions, banks, and air and other transport services on Monday.

Maoist chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal said the incident was a dispute between workers and employer, though the Maoist-affiliated All Nepal Trade Union Federation (ANTUF) later suspended two members, Deepak Rai and Mukunda Neupane, for beating up Shrestha. Dahal also met the agitating business groups mid-week and said his party headquarters had ordered cadres not to use

force. Home Minister Krishna Prasad Situala has ordered the arrest of those involved in Shrestha's attack.



Fun Run done

The winners in the Nepal Investment Bank Run for Fun marathon's three categories of the 21km race were Arjun Prasad Dhakal in the professional category, Laxman Malla Thakuri in the amateur category, and Derek Coogan in the foreigner category. The three won prize money totalling Rs 236,500. The winner of the 10km ladies category was Kanchhi Maya Koju. Deepak Desal won the Schoolboys' Category and Brinda Shrestha the Schoolgirls'. The winner of the Rs 41,000 for 1km handicapped race was Tulshi Baskota. The race was in aid of the Patan Darbar Heritage Conservation. NIBL's total support and contribution to

heritage and sports has been over Rs 3 million since 2002.

New counter

Bank of Kathmandu has opened a new counter at the office of the Nepal Stock Exchange, Singha Darbar Plaza. BoK shares can be purchased from brokers at the counter or online.

Movies for the homebound

Popcorn Movies, a new movie rental service in Kathmandu, offers customers a choice of 4,000 English films, with free delivery. The service costs Rs 375 per month after a Rs 500 membership fee.

NEW PRODUCTS

Night: Goodnight Octagonal mosquito coil is the new insect killer from Goodnight Liquid makers Godrej. The coil's eight sides, which spread vapours all around the room, are said to make it twice as effective as any other in the market. The coil is priced at Rs 20, with a Rs 2 discount as an introductory offer.