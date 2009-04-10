KIRAN PANDAY

Maoist ideologue Baburam Bhattarai supposedly heads the cleanest and most efficient ministry. Which is why his recent tantrums are so unbecoming.

But for the dubious distinction of worst managed ministries, competition is keen between Home, Water Resources and Local Development - all headed by the UML. That says more about the politics of Messrs Madhav, Jhalnath and Oli than all their grandstanding since the recent killing of a Youth Force member in Butwal. Despite their threats of quitting the government, the truth is that the UML needs the Maoists more than the Maoists need the UML.

The results of the by-elections in Morang, Dhanusa, Kaski, Rolpa and Kanchanpur this weekend will probably lead to a reassessment of the UML-Maoist coalition. The arrangement has certainly helped UML recruit, train and expand its militant Youth Force under the benign neglect of the home ministry that it controls. But by copying the Maoist YCL, the UML has fallen into the same trap of unleashing a criminalised militant force that is going out of control.

In all the confusion of name-calling in Nepal's day-to-day politics, it helps to divide political forces into two types: those that believe in legitimate non-violent politics and those that use violence and intimidation as a political tool. By not renouncing violence and behaving like bullies even though they were elected to power, the Maoists have undermined themselves. By unleashing the YF, the UML has lost the moral authority to lecture about non-violence.

It would be na?ve to assume that prolonged power cuts, the complete collapse of local governance and a worsening law and order situation will only harm the prime minister and his party. The UML will also be tainted by eight months of governmental paralysis.

The UML wants it both ways: benefit from being a ruling party and criticise the government as if it is the opposition. But there is no free lunch in the universe, and this is an illusory advantage. The UML needs to decide whether it wants to be an appendage of the Maoists or chart its own course as a party that stands for non-violence and democracy.

The rest is easy: if you can't stand the heat, get out of the kitchen.