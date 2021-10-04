Photo: NEPAL DRIVES

Volkswagen, in association with Pooja International Private Limited, has launched the Taigun compact 5-seater SUV in the Nepali market at an introductory price of Rs 5.09 million. The Highline and Topline variants are available at Rs 6.39 million and Rs 6.99 million respectively. Free accessories and cash offers for first 100 buyers are available on first-come-first-serve basis.

The Taigun is Volkswagen's first SUV to be built on the new MQB-A0-IN platform under the company's India 2.0 strategy. It comes with LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, 17-inch alloy wheels, an electric sunroof, functional roof rails, Infinity LED tail lamps, an integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, and a shark-fin antenna.

The SUV measures 4221mm long, 1760mm wide, and 1612mm high. It gets a wheelbase of 2,651mm. Taigun will be available in five exterior shades – Reflex Silver, Wild Cherry Red, Candy White, Carbon Steel Grey and Curcuma Yellow.

In terms of safety features, it is equipped with up to six airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, seat-belt reminder, TPMS, hill-hold control, and multi-collision brakes.

Pooja International has also commenced the "Volkfest Surprise" monthlong carnival at 1 Durbar Mall, whereby customers have the chance to win BMW G310 GS motorbike, Suzuki Burgman Scooter, and SamsungZ Flip3 smartphones.