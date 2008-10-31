WAR AND PEACE

Thank you for a thought-provoking editorial ('War and peace', #422) which provided us with a new definition of peace. The lawlessness that we see in our streets every day is a direct result of the war and shows us that violence once it is unleashed, is difficult to control. That is why there was all that vandalism outside Annapurna Hotel and Norvic Hospital. Unless we address this, we can't say we are a society at peace.

Dr Umesh,

Kathmandu

War at whatever level engulfs your soul and mind which takes years to pacify. In all the wars?Vietnam, Korean, Indo-Pak and WWII?it took many years to heal the wounds in mind and heart: physical ones disappeared much sooner. I supported the Maoist's call for change but not their method. Now they are realising that slogan mongering is easy, but transforming that into real change is an uphill task?especially when most of the influential members of political parties and CA, including those belonging to the Maoists, are the old guard and of the upper caste. The problem in hand now is of army integration. Whatever the outcome, outside expertise will be needed if not for integration then for rehabilitation of the ex-guerillas. Otherwise we will be creating another war.

Sarala Dixit,

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REAPING RICE

One reason why the 'miracle' rice growing technique ('Growing much more rice', # 422), the System of Rice Intensification (SRI), has not gained popularity could be that the decision-makers were not consulted or involved during its introduction. This novel system could solve Nepal's shortage in rice production. Launching the new rice strain into a national movement needs patience as well as professionalism. However, word-of-mouth publicity of success stories could induce other farmers to follow suit. The village development councils should take the lead in promoting the new rice growing technique that would benefit the farmers as well as a large population that depends on rice as a staple diet. Will the Prime Minister show some interest in promoting the SRI that would eliminate the need to import rice?

D B N Murthy,

Sanepa, Lalitpur