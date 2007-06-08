WATERTIGHT

Economic Sense ('Water soluble', #351) does not make any sense. I don't understand why your economists prefer not to analyse issues surrounding Kathmandu's water in depth and simply wash it off as pro- and anti-privatisation. Ashutosh Tiwari dismisses the whole issue as Yami's 'the usual more-concerned-about-Nepali-than-thou rhetoric against privatisation and foreign investment&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#̵'216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;' ('Why is it we are here?', #350). Artha Beed, the wannabe populist columnist, first charges that 'NGOs that helped end Arun III nearly 15 years ago have managed to now stall Melamchi helped by a populist wannabe minister', and then goes on to show us how much we are paying for water (as if we do not already know) and how this problem will be solved by a private company and the ADB.

Wake up, friends. The issues surrounding Kathmandu's water are more than just a high school debate on for or against privatisation. From day one, Minister Yami has said that she is for public-private partnership, she is simply questioning the process of selecting Severn Trent in a one-horse race and the reputation of a company which has been involved in corruption in the UK and been kicked out from countries like Guyana and Trinidad. Don't you think that a new minister has the right to raise questions? Give her a break. Coming from a party that does not really believe much in the strength of private sector, she has made a compromise by talking PPP, while the ADB, which preaches good governance, is refusing to go beyond its normal rhetoric of Severn Trent or no aid. Okay, so rethinking Severn Trent may set us back by a few months (see 'Not a drop to drink', #350), but why should that delay the entire Melamchi project? We can have Melamchi and a good system to manage Kathmandu's water if we are careful enough to analyse issues in detail and make logical decisions instead of just following the advice of few consultants of the Bank.

Have any of our economists taken a look at the contract Severn Trent was about to sign? No, because it is not accessible to the public. We are using public funds through ADB loan to pay three foreign managers from a discredited company $11.5 million (the 'private sector' will not invest a single penny) to manage an essential 'commodity' such as water. Shouldn't we be concerned about what is in the contract? And if the minister says she wants to discuss it in cabinet before signing it, what's wrong? The Beed advises us to 'create an environment where the private provider is penalised for not delivering quality or quantity'. Well said, but the current contract does not do this. Shouldn't we, or at least the minister, raise this issue boldly and seek solutions instead of just following the status quo?

Bhushan Tuladhar,

Environment and Public Health Organization (ENPHO)

Related Article:

Ashutosh Tiwari on handing out the management contract in 'Thirsty for change', #334.