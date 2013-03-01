DIWAKAR CHETTRI

Chief Justice Khil Raj Regmi this week pre-empted opposition from the political parties, the Bar and civil society, by issuing a statement through the Supreme Court to say he was willing to take up the offer to lead an election government. But Regmi was himself slapped with a contempt of his own Supreme Court.

Another writ in the Supreme Court challenging Regmi’s appointment will be decided on 7 March. That has bought the four-party negotiating task force some time to iron out the constitutional hurdles that need to be resolved, like amending the interim constitution, drawing up new voter lists, and a provision for photo ID to vote. If that wasn’t complicated enough, the ruling coalition is pushing a bitterly opposed ‘package deal’ that includes watered-down provisions on the Truth and Reconciliation Commission Bill and an agreement on seniority for its ex-fighters in the Nepal Army.