

MIN BAJRACHARYA Malla K Sundar of the Newa National Forum talked to us before he was detained last week (pictured above right with Padma Ratna Tuladhar in a police van on Saturday) about how the struggle for janjati rights is linked to the fight to restore inclusive democracy.

Yes, our call was heeded, there was very low turnout in Newari areas. If you approach the issue as a matter of community rights not as one of political rights then people accept our stand quite readily.We've joined the movement for the return of democracy although on many issues we have differences with the parties. We're happy to be the only indigenous group in the country that has spoken out in support of the movement but our struggle for indigenous rights should continue beyond short-term political changes.The Newari community should have its own political agenda. Are we with the palace, with the parties or with the insurgents? The opposition movement is demanding people's democracy but none of the groups are clear about what it means. Is it a republican system? Is it a federal system? Is it inclusive? Exclusive? We want to bring all Newars together with one political agendaWe can find a minimum common agenda. No one will differ, for example, on the need for equal language rights or equal religious rights.NEFIN is working in its own way but its affiliated members are sovereign. NEFIN can't impose, it can only coordinate. And that is difficult because some indigenous organisations are supportive of the February First takeover.We want autonomy and self-rule for indigenous communities on the basis of their historical relationship with the land and also in places where they are today the dominant population. For example, take the Tharu community. If you go by the concept of majority rule, the Tharus will never get decision-making powers. But if we agree that Dang is (historically) Tharu land, then Tharus should get indigenous rights there and newcomers should get minority rights.In the last year I travelled to different districts with other janjati leaders. Thousands of indigenous people gathered (to see us). We could see how they wanted to learn more about their rights.