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|Malla K Sundar of the Newa National Forum talked to us before he was detained last week (pictured above right with Padma Ratna Tuladhar in a police van on Saturday) about how the struggle for janjati rights is linked to the fight to restore inclusive democracy.
Yes, our call was heeded, there was very low turnout in Newari areas. If you approach the issue as a matter of community rights not as one of political rights then people accept our stand quite readily.
Does the boycott mean that you wholeheartedly support the seven-party alliance?
We've joined the movement for the return of democracy although on many issues we have differences with the parties. We're happy to be the only indigenous group in the country that has spoken out in support of the movement but our struggle for indigenous rights should continue beyond short-term political changes.
In what way?
The Newari community should have its own political agenda. Are we with the palace, with the parties or with the insurgents? The opposition movement is demanding people's democracy but none of the groups are clear about what it means. Is it a republican system? Is it a federal system? Is it inclusive? Exclusive? We want to bring all Newars together with one political agenda
Is it possible for all Newars to have a common position?
We can find a minimum common agenda. No one will differ, for example, on the need for equal language rights or equal religious rights.
What about other indigenous groups belonging to the Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities (NEFIN)?
NEFIN is working in its own way but its affiliated members are sovereign. NEFIN can't impose, it can only coordinate. And that is difficult because some indigenous organisations are supportive of the February First takeover.
Yourself and NEFIN have a number of planks in your platform-language and religious rights, reservations for janjatis in the civil service and others. Which of these would you say is the priority?
We want autonomy and self-rule for indigenous communities on the basis of their historical relationship with the land and also in places where they are today the dominant population. For example, take the Tharu community. If you go by the concept of majority rule, the Tharus will never get decision-making powers. But if we agree that Dang is (historically) Tharu land, then Tharus should get indigenous rights there and newcomers should get minority rights.
Is this something that indigenous people at the grassroots want or just leaders in Kathmandu?
In the last year I travelled to different districts with other janjati leaders. Thousands of indigenous people gathered (to see us). We could see how they wanted to learn more about their rights.