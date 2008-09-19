WELCOME TO INDIA

Mr Ambassador, what is so confusing about the concept of equidistance in the context of Nepal's relations with India and China ('Welcome to India, Mr Prime Minister, # 417)? Are you suggesting that Nepal cannot practice its own form of non-alignment? The current regional context you refer to can be interpreted in a variety of ways and your own interpretation as a former ambassador is hardly convincing. Should the prospects for cooperation between India and Nepal be under question in a situation where Nepal seeks truly equidistant relations with its two neighbours? That seems to be what you are suggesting?a truly crude vision of external relations, really. There may be some truth to the saying that India represents an open system with a closed mind, whereas China represents a closed system with an open mind.

Y Lama,

Moscow

* Our own decrepitude and political short-sightedness is responsible for the way we are dealt with by India. But it's a fact that India has taken its own greater interest above Nepalis, without considering the 'non-adjective relations' as Mr. Mukharji says, manifest in its blandest forms in Bhutani refugee and trade issues. India hasn't done a favour to this country for the sake of so called 'special relations.' So I do not think it's inappropriate to ask for a neutral neighbourhood relationship. Why is there a need for India to try to persuade a 'special relationship' status with Nepal? And who is this compared with? Obviously China looms behind in the subconscious. China is a great potential tap for Nepali economy and there's no greater need to 'equiproximate' the relationship, especially if India wants a lopsided love from Nepal, at the cost of her own interest.

Name withheld,

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UPENDRA

Upendra Yadav is a true maverick, and he will be remembered as an important person in Nepal's history especially in the Tarai. (Underestimating Upendra', #417). He has original ideas, he is articulate, and he is a lawyer who truly believes in democracy and justice. These are the new breed leaders that Nepal will see as democracy matures.

Anand Jha,

Texas

* Immoral and undemocratic means inevitably lead to immoral and undemocratic ends. The past history of this so-called great Madhesi leader is suspicious, controversial and is still a matter of debate in days to come. The people in the Tarai are exploited, suppressed and marginalised not because of Pahadi invaders, but from the traitorous landlords and deceitful politicians from their own Madhesi community.

Sapan Singh,

Sunsari

ABUSING YOUNG HEARTS

Thanks to Emma Sciantarelli ('Abusing young hearts and minds', #417) for depicting the harsh realities of street children. It serves as an eye-opener to many of us having such indifference towards them. There are people who intentionally hurt children. However, we are also culpable because by unknowingly, unintentionally avoiding them, we treat them badly

Sanjeev Karmacharya,

Khusibun

* Emma Sciantarelli's article contains some of the harshest and most damning criticisms to date on the tragedy of Nepal's street children. However she did not elaborate more on the attitude of the Nepali population. These children become non-people. I have seen people step over sleeping children on the street and walk by severely ill kids who desperately need help. The first step should be towards changing this attitude. It is pervasive and seeps into the police force, who have been known to beat these children. Until the people say enough and move to correct these terrible wrongs, I can see nothing being done. Nepal's abused are as needy as those in Africa and around the world. I had a very disappointed Nepali who wants to help, say to me for our lack of funding: "Nepalis are on the wrong continent and our skin is too light to get help!" Although shocked to hear that in the beginning, it makes sense to me now. Nepal is losing a generation of children and if they survive the horrors of the street, down the line in 10 to 15 years or less, Nepal faces a disgruntled and angry group of young men: illiterate, ill with HIV, addicted to drugs and psychologically destroyed. There's urgent need for reform. Money spent now will be money saved in the future.

Lawrence Brown, Protego-Nepal

UPSIDE DOWN

Min Ratna Bajracharya was at the right place at the right time to take a picture of the prime minister in front of an upside down national flag (#417). An omen?

El Brahmin,

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