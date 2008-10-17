West Seti attack

Three information centres set up by the West Seti hydroelectric project in Baitadi and Dadeldhura were attacked over Dasain by locals, furniture looted, property and documents set on fire. The much-delayed project is getting ready to build a dam which will export power to India. In a statement, Gopal Prasad Singh, of West Seti Hydro said: "Our newly elected government considers hydroelectricity generation as critical to the economy and also has a share in the 750MW West Seti project. This event cannot be ignored, we appeal to the government to take legal action against the perpetrators soon."

High-flying Thai

Thai Airways International is adding three more flights between Kathmandu and Bangkok to meet increasing demand from passengers, bringing the total number of weekly flights to 10. Starting 26 October, the new flights (TG335/336) arrive in Kathmandu at 1530hrs and depart at 1630hrs on Mondays, Saturdays and Wednesdays using Boeing 777-200s.

New sat phones

Thuraya, a Dubai-based mobile satellite service, is exhibiting its latest products at Gulf Information Technology Exhibition 2008, Dubai. Of the exhibits, Thuraya IP is a broadband service with a speed of 444 Kpbs.

Easy balance

Himalayan bank has launched a new savings account with a low minimum balance of Rs 100. The account comes with a free VISA debit card, monthly interest and an accidental death coverage of Rs 500,000. The account is available at all of the bank's branches.

Responsible bikes

In an effort to be socially responsible, AVCO International, sole distributor of Hyundai in Nepal, donated Rs 1.5 million to the Prime Minister's Natural Disaster Relief Fund on 3 October.